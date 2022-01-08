Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Norwegian Kroner / Swedish Krona (NOK/SEK)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

NORWEGIAN KRONER / SWEDISH KRONA (NOK/SEK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Swedish crown princess contracts COVID-19 amid surging infections

01/08/2022 | 10:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria speaks at the Confederation of Danish Industry Summit 2019 in Copenhagen

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish Crown Princess Victoria has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the Royal Court said on Saturday, adding that the heir to the throne was fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week her parents, the king and queen of Sweden, both also tested positive amid a mounting fourth wave of the virus, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, that has seen the country repeatedly report record daily case numbers.

The Royal Court said in a statement that the crown princess, who is 44 and has contracted the virus once before, was isolating at home with her family.

"The crown princess, who is fully vaccinated, is experiencing cold symptoms but is otherwise feeling well," the court said. "Contact tracing has begun."

While COVID infections have soared, hospitalisations have also risen sharply and put pressure on the healthcare system, but remain well below the peaks encountered in previous waves. Death have so far remained comparatively low.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Toby Chopra and Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NORWEGIAN KRONER / SWEDISH KRONA (NOK/SEK)
01/07Norway and Sweden currencies to strengthen vs euro in 2022
RE
2021Allianz invests $871 million in Heimstaden's Sweden property portfolio
RE
2021Dollar steady, riskier currencies fall on Omicron fears
RE
2021Pessimistic on Europe? Try shorting the Swedish crown
RE
2021Dollar slips below 16-month highs as trade winds down for Thanksgiving
RE
2021Dollar slips below 16-month highs as trade winds down for Thanksgiving
RE
2021Dollar slips from 16-month highs as Fed hawkishness dominates
RE
2021Dollar slips from 16-month highs, Swedish crown picks up
RE
2021Dollar near 16-month high versus euro ahead of U.S. retail sales data
RE
2021MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Qualcomm, SSW Partners to buy Veoneer in $4.5 billion deal
RE
More news
Chart NORWEGIAN KRONER / SWEDISH KRONA (NOK/SEK)
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Kroner / Swedish Krona (NOK/SEK) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN KRONER / SWEDISH KRONA (NOK/SEK)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish