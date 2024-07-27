CAIRO (Reuters) -A pro-democracy group said Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed at least 22 people in an attack on the city of al-Fashir in the western Darfur region on Saturday, though the paramilitary force denied launching an assault.

The al-Fashir Resistance Committees said on Facebook that the RSF had fired artillery shells on markets, hospitals and apartments in a surge of violence after weeks of stalemate on that front in the country's civil war.

The activist group also said the RSF used a drone to target a hospital. It added that it had counted 22 bodies and expected the toll to rise.

The RSF dismissed the report and said it did not clash with the army or allied groups in al-Fashir.

The city is the national army's last remaining position in the Darfur region, and a key front in its war with the RSF that has turned Sudan into the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

More than 300,000 people have fled their homes in al-Fashir as a result of fighting that began in April, the United Nations has said.

