Singapore's central bank left its monetary policy settings unchanged for a fifth straight time as it tweaked its economic outlook, expecting cooler inflation and stronger growth.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it will maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate policy band. There will be no change to the width and the level at which the S$NEER policy band is centred, the MAS said Friday.

All 14 economists and analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected the decision.

Friday's decision comes against a backdrop of largely steady growth and easing inflation in the city-state. Consumer prices rose a cumulative 2.9% in the first six months of the year, compared a 5.6% rise in the first half of 2023. Economic growth in the second quarter beat expectations and seems on track to improve after a weak performance last year.

The MAS said it expects momentum to improve in the second half of this year, with gross domestic product growth set "to come in closer to its potential rate of 2%-3% for the full year."

In the April policy statement, GDP growth had been seen coming in between 1%-3%.

Growth will be aided by Singapore's manufacturing and financial sectors, which the central bank expects to benefit from the broadening technology sector upturn and anticipated easing of global interest rates, it said. Growth in domestic-oriented sectors, meanwhile, is set to normalize to prepandemic rates, the MAS added.

The central bank also adjusted its outlook for price growth, noting moderate imported inflation and easing domestic cost pressures.

"CPI-All Items inflation is now projected to average 2.0%-3.0% this year, down from the previous forecast of 2.5%-3.5%," the MAS said.

The change mainly reflects lower-than-anticipated private transport inflation in recent months. Excluding the impact of higher goods and services tax puts MAS's inflation forecast at 1.5%-2.5%.

The central bank continues to expect core inflation to cool more notably in the final months of the year, averaging 2.5%-3.5% for 2024 as a whole.

It said it will closely monitor global and domestic economic developments, and remain vigilant to risks to inflation and growth.

Unlike most central banks, the MAS uses the Singapore dollar exchange rate as a policy tool to damp inflationary expectations and support growth as trade flows dwarf the island nation's domestic activity.

