The Monetary Authority of Singapore left its monetary policy settings unchanged for a fifth straight time, saying that the current stance is needed to keep inflation in check and prices stable.

The central bank on Friday said it will maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate policy band. There will be no change to the width and the level at which the S$NEER policy band is centred, the MAS said.

All 14 economists and analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected the decision.

The MAS said it will closely monitor global and domestic economic developments, and remain vigilant to risks to inflation and growth.

Unlike most central banks, the MAS uses the exchange rate as a policy tool to damp inflationary expectations and support growth as trade flows dwarf the island nation's domestic activity.

