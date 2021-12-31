Log in
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
ADRs End Mostly Lower, Zepp Health Trades Actively

12/31/2021 | 05:09pm EST
International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.22% to 160.14. The European index declined 0.15% to 146.11. The Asian index dropped 0.38% to 207.32. The Latin American index increased 0.05% to 179.82. The emerging-markets index fell 0.62% to 339.

On Friday, China-based smart health technology company Zepp Health Corp. lowered its guidance for fourth-quarter revenue, citing greater-than-anticipated effects from Covid-19. It now expects revenue for the quarter to be between 1.6 billion yuan ($251.1 million) and CNY1.75 billion, compared to the guidance of CNY1.75 billion to CNY2.0 billion it provided in November. The company said it still expects to maintain profitability.

ADRs of Zepp traded as low as $4.85, down 3.96%, before closing at $5.05, flat from the previous day.

Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1709ET

