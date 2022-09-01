After long drought, China plots ambitious water infrastructure push

SHANGHAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - After a record heatwave parched
large areas of the Yangtze basin, Chinese provinces are planning
to spend billions of dollars on new water infrastructure as they
try to fend off the growing impact of extreme weather on
agriculture and hydropower.
The prolonged drought in southwest China has exposed the
vulnerability of hydropower-dependent regions such as Sichuan to
falling water levels and disrupted electricity transmission to
other parts of the country.
With per capita water supplies already only a quarter of the
global average, authorities are also concerned about the impact
of low rainfall on the upcoming autumn harvest, with some
suggesting 20% of China's crop could be affected.
Drought-hit regions have been digging emergency wells and
deploying firefighters and cloud-seeding rockets to irrigate
crops, but governments are also turning to larger, long-term
water infrastructure.
"Because of the strong extremes, and the worsening of both
floods and droughts, the ability to store and transfer water
becomes very important," Mao Liuxi, an expert with the China
Meteorological Administration, told a recent teleconference.
The Ministry of Water Resources has already approved 25 big
projects this year, with total investment of 1.7 trillion yuan
($246 billion).
Central China's Hubei province, hit hard by the Yangtze
drought, began construction of 18 giant water projects on
Wednesday, and plans to spend 176 billion yuan over 2021-2025.
Last month, southwest China's Yunnan also began work on four
big water storage projects with a combined investment of 211.8
billion yuan.
China has long relied on large-scale infrastructure projects
to control its rivers. The giant Three Gorges Dam was designed
not only to generate electricity but also to regulate the flow
of the Yangtze, on which around a third of the population
depends.
China has also been building the ambitious South-North Water
Diversion Project, with channels now in place in eastern and
central China to use Yangtze waters to replenish the arid north.
"There's a mentality that there's always an engineering,
infrastructure solution," said David Shankman, a geographer with
the University of Alabama who studies China's water system.
"They are trying to plan for the exceptional, but you can't
predict the future."
DAMMING THE YANGTZE
With around 80% of Sichuan's energy supplies coming from
hydropower, the drought forced authorities to shut down
industries and ration power for households.
In response, China's energy bureau said it would build more
grid infrastructure and develop alternative energy sources. It
also vowed to speed up the construction of more dams on the
Yangtze's upper reaches.
In theory, the construction of more upstream hydropower
plants, particularly in parts of Tibet where melting ice in
spring and summer could be diverted into reservoirs, could help
even out seasonal water flow changes.
China already stores huge amounts of water in its giant
reservoirs, and says they serve an important function in
limiting flood damage during rainy seasons.
But critics say the projects are costly, environmentally
damaging and remain at the mercy of unpredictable weather.
"If you're anticipating droughts, you want to have the
highest water capacity, but in anticipation of severe floods,
you want to have the lowest water level you can have," said
Shankman, adding the situation is further complicated by the
need to retain enough water to generate electricity.
Zhou Jinfeng, Secretary General of the China Biodiversity
Conservation and Green Development Foundation (CBCGF), an
environmental group, says the construction of giant water
projects has already severely disrupted the Yangtze's natural
habitats and hydrological functions.
"Water engineering projects are neither the best solution,
nor the only solution," he said.
