Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

Baillie Gifford registers Shanghai unit for onshore China funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 02:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The offices of Baillie Gifford are seen in Edinburgh, Scotland

Scottish asset manager Baillie Gifford said Wednesday it had registered its new wholly-owned China unit to manage non-retail funds, becoming the latest foreign manager to target domestic investors in the world's second-largest economy.

Baillie Gifford has registered Baillie Gifford Investment Management (Shanghai) Limited as a private securities fund manager with the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC), it said in a statement.

It had also received a private fund manager (PFM) licence, which allows it to invest in China's financial markets on behalf of Chinese institutions and affluent investors.

Amy Wang, Baillie Gifford's head of China, said the company also had qualifications to conduct business under China's Qualified Domestic Limited Partnership (QDLP) programme, and would consider other opportunities as China's market opens.

"It's natural for a global company to operate a QDLP fund in China given that we are very experienced managing global assets," Wang told Reuters in an interview.

The QDLP programme allows foreign asset managers to raise yuan funds from institutional and high-net-worth individuals for overseas investments.

Wang said Baillie Gifford would use its $503.1 million Long Term Global Growth Fund as the basis for its QDLP fund.

Baillie Gifford also plans to apply for an investment advisory licence, which would give them access to a broader range of institutions, Wang said.

Edinburgh-based Baillie Gifford manages $324 billion in assets, including more than $50 billion invested in Chinese companies.

As of March 2020, 26 foreign firms had recived PFM licences for wholly-owned or joint-venture businesses in China, according to AMAC.

By Andrew Galbraith

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
02:26aHuawei chairman urges U.S. to reconsider 'attack' on global supply chain
RE
02:23aHuawei chairman urges U.S. to reconsider 'attack' on global supply chain
RE
02:09aForeign access to China's $16 trillion bond market
RE
02:07aInvestors eye new haven in Chinese bonds as index decision looms
RE
01:08aChinese brokerages set for consolidation as holding firms meet tighter rules
RE
01:01aChinese brokerages set for consolidation as holding firms meet tighter rules
RE
12:59aCopper edges down as U.S. dollar strengthens
RE
12:55aChina stocks inch higher on healthcare boost
RE
09/22Copper slides after stronger U.S. dollar dents appeal
RE
09/22China pboc expected to set yuan mid-point at 6.7982 per dollar - reuters est..
RE
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group