Base metals rise as China eases COVID restrictions

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Base metals broadly rose on Tuesday,
supported by clues that top consumer China will further ease its
COVID-19 restrictions, although trading volumes were tepid as
markets weighed the risk of monetary tightening by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
advanced 0.8% to $7,814 a tonne by 0559 GMT, and the most-traded
October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
increased 0.2% to 62,720 yuan ($8,945.05) a tonne.
LME zinc rose 0.5% to $3,156.50 a tonne, aluminium
was up 0.5% at $2,262.50 a tonne and ShFE nickel
climbed 1.4% to 196,000 yuan a tonne, while ShFE
aluminium fell 0.5% to 18,765 yuan a tonne.
China, the world's biggest consumer of metals, is starting
to ease some strict COVID-19 regulations that had hurt economic
growth and metals demand in the country.
Local authorities of the southwestern Chinese city of
Chengdu announced plans to resume production and life "in an
orderly manner" from Monday following more than two weeks of
lockdowns and other strict curbs.
Hong Kong, which takes its cues from China's COVID-19
policy, is also expected to move toward an orderly reopening in
a bid to keep the city connected with the rest of the world.
"There's more pressure on China to relax its zero-COVID
policies, as more angst is arising amongst the general public,"
a trader said, adding that market was quiet ahead of the Fed
meeting on interest rates during Sept. 20-21.
The U.S. central bank is expected to hike rates aggressively
in an effort to curb inflation, which in turn would strengthen
the dollar and make greenback-priced metals more expensive to
holders of other currencies.
($1 = 7.0117 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Devika Syamnath
and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)