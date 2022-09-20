Base metals rise on hopes of China further easing COVID rules

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Base metal prices broadly rose on Tuesday, supported by expectations that top consumer China would ease COVID-19 curbs further, but trading volumes were tepid amid caution about U.S. monetary tightening.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 1.1% to $7,835.50 a tonne by 0327 GMT, and the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased 0.4% to 62,840 yuan ($8,967.15) a tonne.

LME zinc rose 1% to $3,173 a tonne, aluminium was up 0.8% at $2,268 a tonne and ShFE nickel increased 1.9% to 196,990 yuan a tonne while ShFE aluminium fell 0.4% to 18,770 yuan a tonne.

China is starting to ease strict COVID-19 regulations that had hurt economic growth and metals demand in the country.

Local authorities of the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Sunday announced plans to resume production and life "in an orderly manner" from Monday following more than two weeks of lockdowns and other strict curbs.

Hong Kong, which takes its cues from China's COVID-19 policy, is also expected to move toward an orderly reopening in a bid to keep the city connected with the rest of the world.

However, metals trading sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day, amid a busy week for global central bank meetings.

The U.S. central bank is expected to hike rates aggressively in an effort to curb inflation, which in turn would strengthen the dollar and make greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

($1 = 7.0078 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Devika Syamnath)