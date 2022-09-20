Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  12:00 2022-09-20 am EDT
7.0110 CNH   +0.12%
09/19China's Fosun further cuts stakes in listed firms amid debt concerns
RE
09/19China pboc expected to set yuan mid-point at 6.9483 per dollar…
RE
09/19China pboc expected to set yuan mid-point at 6.9483 per dollar…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Base metals rise on hopes of China further easing COVID rules

09/20/2022 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Base metal prices broadly rose on Tuesday, supported by expectations that top consumer China would ease COVID-19 curbs further, but trading volumes were tepid amid caution about U.S. monetary tightening.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 1.1% to $7,835.50 a tonne by 0327 GMT, and the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased 0.4% to 62,840 yuan ($8,967.15) a tonne.

LME zinc rose 1% to $3,173 a tonne, aluminium was up 0.8% at $2,268 a tonne and ShFE nickel increased 1.9% to 196,990 yuan a tonne while ShFE aluminium fell 0.4% to 18,770 yuan a tonne.

China is starting to ease strict COVID-19 regulations that had hurt economic growth and metals demand in the country.

Local authorities of the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Sunday announced plans to resume production and life "in an orderly manner" from Monday following more than two weeks of lockdowns and other strict curbs.

Hong Kong, which takes its cues from China's COVID-19 policy, is also expected to move toward an orderly reopening in a bid to keep the city connected with the rest of the world.

However, metals trading sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day, amid a busy week for global central bank meetings.

The U.S. central bank is expected to hike rates aggressively in an effort to curb inflation, which in turn would strengthen the dollar and make greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Housing Starts Number Aug

-- US The Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market

Committee starts its two-day meeting on

interest rates (to Sep 21)

($1 = 7.0078 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
09/19China's Fosun further cuts stakes in listed firms amid debt concerns
RE
09/19China pboc expected to set yuan mid-point at 6.9483 per dollar…
RE
09/19China pboc expected to set yuan mid-point at 6.9483 per dollar…
RE
09/19China EV maker Leapmotor launches up to $1 billion Hong Kong IPO
RE
09/19Binhai Investment Agrees To Proposed Minority Stake Acquisition
MT
09/19Le Saunda Holdings Expects Increase In Loss Over Lockdown-Hit Sales In China
MT
09/19Exclusive-India's top lender asks exporters to trade with Bangladesh in rupee, taka
RE
09/19Jiangsu Zhongneng to Receive 25,000 Tons of Coal for About $4.0 Million in Fourth Agree..
MT
09/19Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Sells $148.3 Million Underlying Assets
MT
09/19ABN Amro Says China's Activity Rebound Continues But Still Constrained
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish