Benchmark iron ore futures in China jump on supply crunch at mills

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures
jumped 3% on Friday, rising for the second straight session and
tracking fourth weekly gains from supply shortage at mills
because of COVID-related disruptions.
Producers in the top steelmaking city of Tangshan are set to
cut or suspend output as their raw material stocks can only feed
production for several days while transportation remained
constraint due to a temporary lockdown.
Average daily output of around 36,100 tonnes molten iron had
been affected in Tangshan as of March 24, data compiled by
Mysteel consultancy showed, amid blast furnaces maintenance
because of supply crunch.
Coking coal and coke inventories at mills and coking plants
surveyed by the consultancy fell 1.6% and 4.9%, respectively,
this week from a week earlier.
The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange, for May delivery, gained as much as 3% to
851 yuan ($133.78) a tonne. They were up 2.4% at 846 yuan per
tonne as of 0330 GMT.
Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery
to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> was unchanged for the second
consecutive day and stood at $147 per tonne on Thursday,
according to SteelHome consultancy.
Dalian coking coal futures rose 2.1% to 3,064 yuan
a tonne and coke futures increased 2.8% to 3,701 yuan
per tonne.
Steel futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange remained
range-bound as downstream demand was dented by the fresh
outbreak.
Construction material steel rebar was almost flat
at 4,977 yuan a tonne from night session. Hot rolled coils
added 1% to 5,243 yuan a tonne.
Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse,
for April delivery, fell 1.8% to 21,295 yuan per tonne.
($1 = 6.3613 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in
