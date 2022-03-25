Benchmark iron ore futures in China surge on supply crunch at mills

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures
jumped nearly 4% on Friday to extend gains for the second
straight session and post their fourth weekly gains as mills
wrestle with supply shortages because of COVID-related
disruptions.
Producers in the top steelmaking city of Tangshan are set to
cut or suspend output as their raw material stocks can only feed
production for several days while transportation remained
constraint due to a temporary lockdown.
Average daily output of around 36,100 tonnes molten iron had
been affected in Tangshan as of March 24, data compiled by
Mysteel consultancy showed, amid blast furnaces maintenance
because of supply crunch.
Coking coal and coke inventories at mills and coking plants
surveyed by the consultancy fell 1.6% and 4.9%, respectively,
this week from a week earlier.
The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange, for May delivery, rose as much as 3.9% to
858 yuan ($134.82) a tonne. They ended at 856 yuan per tonne,
sending the weekly gains to 2.7%.
Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery
to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> was unchanged for the second
consecutive day and stood at $147 per tonne on Thursday,
according to SteelHome consultancy.
Dalian coking coal futures added 3.5% to 3,106 yuan
a tonne and coke futures increased 3.7% to 3,734 yuan
per tonne.
Steel prices were still pressured as the fresh pandemic
outbreak crimps downstream demand.
Construction material steel rebar edged 0.7% higher
to 5,013 yuan a tonne. Hot-rolled coils were up 1.7%
at 5,282 yuan per tonne at close.
Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse,
for April delivery, fell 2.7% to 21,110 yuan per tonne. However,
the contract jumped 5.4% this week, fuelled by price volatility
in raw material nickel.
($1 = 6.3640 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in
Manila; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)