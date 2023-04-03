Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  06:00:02 2023-04-03 am EDT
6.8904 CNH   +0.17%
06:50aMaanshan Iron & Steel to Cut Down Registered Capital Through Repurchasing of Restricted Shares
MT
06:47aCarpenter Tan Slashes Final Dividend as Profit Flat in 2022
MT
06:47aPoly Culture Group's 2022 Loss Widens
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

CHINA C.BANK: ISSUES TOTAL OF 5.67 BLN YUAN VIA STANDING LENDING…

04/03/2023 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA C.BANK: ISSUES TOTAL OF 5.67 BLN YUAN VIA STANDING LENDING FACILITY IN MARCH


© Reuters 2023
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
06:50aMaanshan Iron & Steel to Cut Down Registered Capital Through Repurchasing of Restricted..
MT
06:47aCarpenter Tan Slashes Final Dividend as Profit Flat in 2022
MT
06:47aPoly Culture Group's 2022 Loss Widens
MT
06:47aNingxia Xiaoming Agriculture Selling 329 Million Yuan Bonds
MT
06:46aChina c.bank: outstanding pledged supplementary lending facility…
RE
06:46aYunnan Tin’s Profit Slumps 52% as Revenue Slides 3%
MT
06:46aInvesTech Holdings's 2022 Loss Doubles
MT
06:45aChina c.bank: issued 481 bln yuan via medium-term lending facili…
RE
06:45aChina c.bank: outstanding medium-term lending facility at 5,1090…
RE
06:45aAndre Juice's 2022 Profit Increases
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer