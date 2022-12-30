Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  04:00 2022-12-30 am EST
6.9551 CNH   -0.19%
04:52aAnhui Liuguo Chemical Raising 800 Million Yuan For New Battery Materials Factory
MT
04:51aChina Zhonghua Geotechnical Engineering Lands 20 Million Yuan Bid for Cultural Exploration Project
MT
04:49aChina to stop testing chilled, frozen foods for COVID from Jan. 8
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

CHINA FX TRADING PLATFORM: TO ADJUST CURRENCY WEIGHTING IN CFETS…

12/30/2022 | 04:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA FX TRADING PLATFORM: TO ADJUST CURRENCY WEIGHTING IN CFETS YUAN BASKET IN 2023


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
04:52aAnhui Liuguo Chemical Raising 800 Million Yuan For New Battery Materials Factory
MT
04:51aChina Zhonghua Geotechnical Engineering Lands 20 Million Yuan Bid for Cultural Explorat..
MT
04:49aChina to stop testing chilled, frozen foods for COVID from Jan. 8
RE
04:47aGuangzhou Automobile's Production, Sales, Revenue Grow in 2022
MT
04:44aRizhao Port Jurong Hires Construction Supervision Services for Grain Base Project
MT
04:41aNew Year Flight Bookings in China Hike
MT
04:24aChina to cut weighting of dollar, euro in CFETS yuan basket index in 2023
RE
04:23aHong Kong offshore yuan deposit pool to get boost from China's reopening
RE
04:23aChina fx trading platform: to adjust currency weighting in cfe..
RE
04:08aChina funds with energy bets stand out in a bleak year
RE
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish