Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/06 11:20:27 pm
6.5138 CNH   --.--%
03/06China jan-feb trade balance 675.86 bln yuan
RE
03/06China jan-feb yuan-denominated imports +14.5% y/y
RE
03/06China jan-feb yuan-denominated exports +50.1% y/y
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

CHINA JAN-FEB YUAN-DENOMINATED EXPORTS +50.1% Y/Y

03/06/2021 | 10:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA JAN-FEB YUAN-DENOMINATED EXPORTS +50.1% Y/Y


© Reuters 2021
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
03/06China jan-feb trade balance 675.86 bln yuan
RE
03/06China jan-feb yuan-denominated imports +14.5% y/y
RE
03/06China jan-feb yuan-denominated exports +50.1% y/y
RE
03/06China forex reserves fell to $3.205 trln in Feb
RE
03/05Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
RE
03/05XIAOMI  : U.S. Blacklisted China's Xiaomi Because of Award Given to Its Founder ..
DJ
03/05China tightens Hong Kong grip, sets modest GDP target as parliament begins
RE
03/05XIAOMI  : U.S. Blacklisted China's Xiaomi Because of Award Given to Its Founder
DJ
03/05YUEXIU TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE  : Books $56 Million in January Toll Revenue
MT
03/05SICHUAN EXPRESSWAY  : Unit Wins Bid for Freeway Project Worth $60 Million
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ