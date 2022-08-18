Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  03:00 2022-08-18 am EDT
6.8092 CNH   +0.40%
02:59aExclusive-China regulator probes banks' property loan portfolio - sources
RE
02:39aRongsheng Petrochemical Unit Earmarks $12 Billion on Two New Factories
MT
02:22aRongsheng Petrochemical Posts 18% Drop in H1 Profit Despite Strong Sales
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

CHINA JAN-JULY NON-FINANCIAL OUTBOUND DIRECT INVESTMENT +4.4 % Y…

08/18/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA JAN-JULY NON-FINANCIAL OUTBOUND DIRECT INVESTMENT +4.4 % Y/Y IN YUAN TERMS - COMMERCE MINISTRY


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
02:59aExclusive-China regulator probes banks' property loan portfolio - sources
RE
02:39aRongsheng Petrochemical Unit Earmarks $12 Billion on Two New Factories
MT
02:22aRongsheng Petrochemical Posts 18% Drop in H1 Profit Despite Strong Sales
MT
02:04aChina's first publicly traded rental property REITs snapped up by investors
RE
01:56aIndian rupee falls as yuan weakness weighs
RE
01:40aShanghai XNG Expects Higher Loss in H1
MT
01:40aChina Silver to Narrow in H1 Net Loss
MT
01:36aSunkwan Properties to Swing to H1 Loss
MT
01:34aCSMall Group Expects Swing to Net Loss in January-June Results
MT
01:17aZhongguancun Science-Tech Signs $6 Million Sale-Leaseback Deal with Beijing SOJO Electr..
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish