Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  05:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
6.7598 CNH   +0.12%
08/06China's July soybean imports slide amid poor crush margins, weaker demand
RE
08/06China's July forex reserves rise to $3.104 trln
RE
08/06China jan-july yuan-denominated imports up 5.3% y/y - state medi…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

CHINA JAN-JULY YUAN-DENOMINATED IMPORTS UP 5.3% Y/Y - STATE MEDI…

08/06/2022 | 10:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA JAN-JULY YUAN-DENOMINATED IMPORTS UP 5.3% Y/Y - STATE MEDIA


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
08/06China's July soybean imports slide amid poor crush margins, weaker demand
RE
08/06China's July forex reserves rise to $3.104 trln
RE
08/06China jan-july yuan-denominated imports up 5.3% y/y - state medi…
RE
08/06China jan-july yuan-denominated exports up 14.7% - state media…
RE
08/05Sunac China Logs $1.6 Billion Contracted Sales in July
MT
08/05Dexin China Books $416 Million Contracted Sales in July
MT
08/05Atlas Copco Buys Chinese Vaccuum Pump Manufacturer
DJ
08/05Agile Group Logs $740 Million Property Pre-Sales in July
MT
08/05Shinsun Books $332 Million Contracted Property Sales in July
MT
08/05Qeeka Home to Swing to Loss in H1
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish