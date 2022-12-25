Advanced search
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  10:59 2022-12-25 pm EST
6.9857 CNH   -0.23%
CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.9836 PER DOLLAR…

12/25/2022 | 07:15pm EST
CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 6.9836 PER DOLLAR - REUTERS ESTIMATE


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
12:06aShanghai Electric Fined For Overstating 2020 Profit
MT
12:04aChina-Based Venture Capital Funds Raise 1.6 Trillion Yuan in January-September Period
MT
12/25Ningbo Sanxing Medical Electric Lands 173 Million Yuan Energy Meter Supply Contract
MT
12/25Hainan Airlines Controlling Shareholder to Inject About 10.9 Billion Yuan into Airline
MT
12/25Non-Financial ODI from China Up 7.4% in January-November Period
MT
12/25Anxin Trust Proposes Name Change; Shares Jump 5%
MT
12/25Foreign Direct Investments into China Rise 9.9% in January-November Period
MT
12/25Qinghaihuading Industrial’s Largest Shareholder Transfers 9% Stake
MT
12/25Total Value of Foreign Contracted Projects in China Inches Up in January-November
MT
12/25Baichuan High-Tech’s New Energy Unit Raises Capital; Shares Jump 4%
MT
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish