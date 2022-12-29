Advanced search
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  12:00 2022-12-30 am EST
6.9715 CNH   +0.04%
12:26aHunan Valin Wire & Cable Wins Two Contracts Worth 143.9 Million Yuan
MT
12/29Dawei Innovation Earmarks 22 Billion Yuan For Lithium-Ion Battery Projects
MT
12/29Sanergy Seeks Up to HK$379 Million in Hong Kong IPO
MT
CHINA'S HUAWEI SAYS REVENUE FOR 2022 TO REACH 636.9 BLN YUAN -…

12/29/2022 | 10:21pm EST
CHINA'S HUAWEI SAYS REVENUE FOR 2022 TO REACH 636.9 BLN YUAN - THE PAPER


© Reuters 2022
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish