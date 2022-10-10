CHINA'S OFFSHORE YUAN SLIPS TO NEW LOW OF DAY, DOLLAR UP 0.5…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Indexes
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Cryptocurrencies
Sector News
Economic Calendar
Financial Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Undervalued stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Water
Education
Let's all cycle!
Gold and Silver
The SPAC
The Vegan Market
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Biotechnology
Artificial Intelligence
Ageing Population
Cybersecurity
Place your bets
Fintechs
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Currencies
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
News
Summary
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Add to my list
Delayed -
12:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
7.1599
CNH
+0.42%
12:57p
China's offshore yuan slips to new low of day, dollar up 0.51% t…
RE
09:10a
China Oriental to Get Refund for Termination of Fangchenggang Production Base
MT
09:06a
ECB, People's Bank of China To Extend Euro-Renminbi Currency Swap Agreement
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
MarketScreener Strategies
CHINA'S OFFSHORE YUAN SLIPS TO NEW LOW OF DAY, DOLLAR UP 0.5…
10/10/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RPT-CHINA'S OFFSHORE YUAN SLIPS TO NEW LOW OF DAY, DOLLAR UP 0.51% TO 7.1664 YUAN
© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
12:57p
China's offshore yuan slips to new low of day, dollar up 0.51% t…
RE
09:10a
China Oriental to Get Refund for Termination of Fangchenggang Production Base
MT
09:06a
ECB, People's Bank of China To Extend Euro-Renminbi Currency Swap Agreement
MT
08:07a
Chinese Regulator Approves China Southern Airlines' Issuance of New A Shares
MT
08:06a
ZRP Printing Group Targets $178 Million from Shenzhen IPO
MT
08:04a
Willas-Array Electronics to Post Lower Fiscal H1 Net Profit amid Yuan Depreciation
MT
07:57a
Tech-bank Food's Revenue From Hog Sales Fall 2.8% in January-September Period
MT
07:50a
Redco Properties Logs $3 Billion Contracted Sales in January-September
MT
07:46a
Yuzhou Group Posts September Sales of $317 Million
MT
07:45a
New Hope Liuhe's Hog Sales Revenue Soars 152% in September
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave