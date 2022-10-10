Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  12:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
7.1599 CNH   +0.42%
12:57pChina's offshore yuan slips to new low of day, dollar up 0.51% t…
RE
09:10aChina Oriental to Get Refund for Termination of Fangchenggang Production Base
MT
09:06aECB, People's Bank of China To Extend Euro-Renminbi Currency Swap Agreement
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

CHINA'S OFFSHORE YUAN SLIPS TO NEW LOW OF DAY, DOLLAR UP 0.51% T…

10/10/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
CHINA'S OFFSHORE YUAN SLIPS TO NEW LOW OF DAY, DOLLAR UP 0.51% TO 7.1664 YUAN


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
China's offshore yuan slips to new low of day, dollar up 0.51% t…
RE
China Oriental to Get Refund for Termination of Fangchenggang Production Base
MT
ECB, People's Bank of China To Extend Euro-Renminbi Currency Swap Agreement
MT
08:07aChinese Regulator Approves China Southern Airlines' Issuance of New A Shares
MT
08:06aZRP Printing Group Targets $178 Million from Shenzhen IPO
MT
08:04aWillas-Array Electronics to Post Lower Fiscal H1 Net Profit amid Yuan Depreciation
MT
07:57aTech-bank Food's Revenue From Hog Sales Fall 2.8% in January-September Period
MT
07:50aRedco Properties Logs $3 Billion Contracted Sales in January-September
MT
07:46aYuzhou Group Posts September Sales of $317 Million
MT
07:45aNew Hope Liuhe's Hog Sales Revenue Soars 152% in September
MT
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish