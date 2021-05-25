Log in
Currencies
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
News
Summary
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Add to my list
Delayed -
05/26 12:20:27 am
6.3824
CNH
-0.41%
05/25
THEME INTERNATIONAL
: Unit to Buy Stake in Mineral Products Company for $19 Million; Shares Soar 4%
MT
05/25
China's offshore yuan strengthens past 6.39 per dollar
RE
05/25
China's onshore spot yuan strengthens past 6.4 per dollar for first time since june 2018
RE
CHINA'S OFFSHORE YUAN STRENGTHENS PAST 6.39 PER DOLLAR
05/25/2021
CHINA'S OFFSHORE YUAN STRENGTHENS PAST 6.39 PER DOLLAR
© Reuters 2021
05/25
THEME INTERNATIONAL
: Unit to Buy Stake in Mineral Products Company for $19 Mil..
MT
05/25
China's offshore yuan strengthens past 6.39 per dollar
RE
05/25
China's onshore spot yuan strengthens past 6.4 per dollar for first time sinc..
RE
05/25
London copper rises as weaker dollar boosts appeal
RE
05/25
Plastics Producer Kitech New Material Soars 185% in Shenzhen Debut
MT
05/25
China Longyuan Power Raises $312 Million From 52-day Renminbi Bond Issuance
MT
05/25
JINKO POWER TECHNOLOGY
: to Sell Two Solar Power Stations to Hubei Energy for $..
MT
05/25
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/25
Fosun Pharma Sells $234 Million of Renminbi Bonds in China
MT
05/25
MARKET CHATTER
: Chinese Cinemas Rake in $212 Million in Revenue Last Week
MT
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
