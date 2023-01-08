Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  12:00 2023-01-09 am EST
6.7898 CNH   -0.52%
12:20aKingkey Smart Agriculture’s Hog Sales Hit 2.3 Billion Yuan in 2022
MT
01/08LME copper scales 6-month peak on China demand hopes
RE
01/08Greentown China Logs Over 24 Billion Yuan in December Contracted Sales; Shares Slip 3%
MT
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

CHINA'S OFFSHORE YUAN STRENGTHENS PAST 6.8 PER DOLLAR FOR FIRST…

01/08/2023 | 09:19pm EST
CHINA'S OFFSHORE YUAN STRENGTHENS PAST 6.8 PER DOLLAR FOR FIRST TIME SINCE AUG. 18, 2022


© Reuters 2023
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish