Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  12:00 2022-09-21 am EDT
7.0495 CNH   +0.30%
12:11aHuazhong In-Vehicle Holdings' H1 Profit Falls
MT
09/20Ocumension Therapeutics' H1 Loss Widens
MT
09/20Enwei Pharmaceutical Surges 41% in Trading Debut
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

CHINA'S OFFSHORE YUAN WEAKENS PAST 7.05 PER DOLLAR LEVEL FOR FIR…

09/20/2022 | 10:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA'S OFFSHORE YUAN WEAKENS PAST 7.05 PER DOLLAR LEVEL FOR FIRST TIME SINCE JULY 2020


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
12:11aHuazhong In-Vehicle Holdings' H1 Profit Falls
MT
09/20Ocumension Therapeutics' H1 Loss Widens
MT
09/20Enwei Pharmaceutical Surges 41% in Trading Debut
MT
09/20Hainan Meilan Airport Swings to H1 Loss
MT
09/20Yihai International's H1 Net Profit Falls 25%
MT
09/20J.Pond Precision Sinks 10% in Shenzhen Trading Debut
MT
09/20China's offshore yuan weakens past 7.05 per dollar level for fir…
RE
09/20KeyMed BioSciences Swings to Profit in January-June Results; Shares Slip 3%
MT
09/20EPS Creative Unit to Acquire Equity Interests in Three Companies
MT
09/20Copper prices dip ahead of Fed's interest rate decision
RE
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish