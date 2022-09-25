Advanced search
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  12:00 2022-09-26 am EDT
7.1692 CNH   +0.69%
12:48aTongwei to Build $559 Million Solar Module Factory in China
MT
12:26aIce Cream Chain Mixue Targets $908 Million in Shenzhen IPO
MT
12:11aLondon copper price hits two-month low on strong dollar
RE
CHINA'S OFFSHORE YUAN WEAKENS PAST 7.17 PER DOLLAR FOR FIRST TIM…

09/25/2022 | 11:45pm EDT
CHINA'S OFFSHORE YUAN WEAKENS PAST 7.17 PER DOLLAR FOR FIRST TIME SINCE MAY 2020


© Reuters 2022
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish