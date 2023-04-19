CHINA'S ONSHORE SPOT YUAN FINISHES DOMESTIC SESSION AT 6.8966 PER DOLLAR, WEAKEST CLOSE SINCE MAR. 16
China's Onshore Spot Yuan Finishes Domestic Session At 6.8966 Pe…
Today at 04:35 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Quote - 04:00:02 2023-04-19 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6.9016 CNH
|+0.34%
|+0.13%
|-0.27%
CHINA'S ONSHORE SPOT YUAN FINISHES DOMESTIC SESSION AT 6.8966 PER DOLLAR, WEAKEST CLOSE SINCE MAR. 16
|China Education Group Files for Singapore Listing of 500 Million Yuan Bonds Due 2026
|MT
|China's Onshore Spot Yuan Finishes Domestic Session At 6.8966 Pe…
|RE
|Tianma Bearing to Set Up 30 Million Yuan Artificial Intelligence Joint Venture in Beijing
|MT
|Chison Medical Technologies Plans to Apply for Credit Line of Up to 300 Million Yuan
|MT
|Russian rouble edges lower ahead of two OFZ bond auctions
|RE
|China's Fiscal Revenue Inches Up in Q1
|MT
|Shaanxi Beiyuan Chemical Industry Earns 2.39 Billion Yuan from Product Sales in Q1
|MT
|EIT Environmental Development Unit Bags Sanitation Project for 1.44 Billion Yuan
|MT
|China Zhonghua Geotechnical Engineering Unit Signs 11.4 Million Yuan Landscaping Project
|MT
|China Central Bank Infuses 70 Billion Yuan in Liquidity Via Reverse Repos
|MT
|Copper subdued as Fed outlook weighs, tin retreats
|RE
|China Pacific Insurance to Invest in Carbon Fund
|MT
|China may hold lending benchmarks steady as recovery remains on track -analysts
|RE
|Trina Solar to Inject 5 Billion Yuan into Battery Factory, Supporting Auxiliary Facilities
|MT
|Hui Lyu Ecological Technology Unit's Consortium Bags Rural Water System Project for 526.5 Million Yuan.
|MT