UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  04/15 12:00:02 am EDT
6.3814 CNH   -0.10%
04/14China's new home prices stalled in March month-on-month
RE
04/14China Books $163 Billion Trade Surplus in Q1
MT
04/14Kangtai Biological's Q1 Profit Seen Soaring 11-Fold on Strong Sales
MT
CHINA STATE PLANNER OFFICIAL SAYS HAS APPROVED 32 PROJECTS WORTH…

04/14/2022 | 10:30pm EDT
CHINA STATE PLANNER OFFICIAL SAYS HAS APPROVED 32 PROJECTS WORTH OF 520 BLN YUAN THIS YEAR AS OF NOW


© Reuters 2022
