China Dec hog slaughter surged, sow herd also high - ministry

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's hog slaughter surged
by 18% in December from the prior month, and was up 7.3% on the
year before, an agriculture official said on Wednesday,
underlining the large pressure on prices that plunged last
month.
China's hog farmers had expected both demand and prices to
rise in December ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday that starts
on Saturday.
Demand has been muted, however, due to a surge in COVID
cases across the country. Farmers, many of whom had raised pigs
to heavier weights to benefit from anticipated price rises,
rushed to slaughter their animals before the slow season begins
after the holiday.
Average live hog prices have dropped for 11 consecutive
weeks to 16.3 yuan ($2.40) per kilogram in mid-January, lower
than the breeding cost of 16.7 yuan, Zeng Yande, chief
agronomist and director of the development planning department
at China's agriculture ministry, said during a press briefing.
Zeng warned farmers could face losses after the holiday. The
government will organize pork purchasing for state reserves to
help support prices, he said.
China's sow herd also ended 2022 slightly higher than
reasonable levels at nearly 44 million, he added.
"We also hope that the majority of farms will stabilize the
number of high-quality reproductive sows and take early measures
to deal with the downward price of pigs," said Zeng.
($1 = 6.7806 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ella Cao and Dominique Patton; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong and Eileen Soreng)