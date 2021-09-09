Log in
  Homepage
  Currencies
  United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande selloffs on default worries, onshore bond temporarily suspended

09/09/2021 | 12:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Indebted China Evergrande Group's shares and bonds were under fresh pressure on Thursday after media reports that the company would suspend interest payments due on loans to two banks later this month and also all payments to its wealth management products.

Investors are factoring in an increasing likelihood of a default. Regulators have warned that Evergrande's 1.97 trillion yuan ($304.7 billion) of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country's financial system if not stabilised.

Shenzhen-traded January 2023 bond were halted from trading temporarily in the morning, after falling more than 20% in early trade, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange said in a statement.

Dollar bonds due November 2024 dropped 0.8 cents to trade at 23.558, while the Hong Kong-listed stock dropped over 10% to HK$3.32, the lowest since July 8, 2015.

Financial information provider REDD reported on Wednesday Evergrande informed two banks it will suspend the interest payment due Sept 21, pending further instruction about an extension plan.

Evergrande has also delayed payments to several trust firms, REDD said, and it might suspend all payment on its wealth management products starting Wednesday.

Evergrande declined to comment on the report.

The bond selloffs also followed a series of downgrades by rating agencies including Fitch, Moody's and China Chengxin International (CCXI) in recent days.

Fitch Ratings cut the ratings of Evergrande and two of its subsidiaries to "CC" on Wednesday, adding a default appears probable, due to tight liquidity, declining contracted sales, pressure to address delayed payments to suppliers and contractors, and limited progress on asset disposals.

($1 = 6.4605 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
