United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 11/07 01:20:27 am
6.5844 CNH   --.--%
11/06China Exports Rose 11.4% in October From a Year Earlier
DJ
11/06China oct trade balance 401.75 bln yuan -customs
RE
11/06China oct yuan-denominated imports +0.9 % - customs
RE
China Exports Rose 11.4% in October From a Year Earlier

11/06/2020 | 10:42pm EST

BEIJING--China's exports rose 11.4% from a year earlier in October, faster than market expectations as global demand continued to recover.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected October's outbound shipments to grow 9.0% on year. In September, China's exports rose 9.9% on year.

China's imports grew 4.7% on year in October, down from a 13.2% increase in September and lower than an 8.3% growth expected by surveyed economists.

China's trade surplus stood at $58.44 billion in October, according to data released Saturday by the General Administration of Customs. Economists had expected it to be $47.8 billion.

In yuan terms, exports rose 7.6% on year while imports increased 0.9%. The trade surplus stood at CNY401.75 billion in October.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 2241ET

