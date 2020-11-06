China Exports Rose 11.4% in October From a Year Earlier

BEIJING--China's exports rose 11.4% from a year earlier in October, faster than market expectations as global demand continued to recover.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected October's outbound shipments to grow 9.0% on year. In September, China's exports rose 9.9% on year.

China's imports grew 4.7% on year in October, down from a 13.2% increase in September and lower than an 8.3% growth expected by surveyed economists.

China's trade surplus stood at $58.44 billion in October, according to data released Saturday by the General Administration of Customs. Economists had expected it to be $47.8 billion.

In yuan terms, exports rose 7.6% on year while imports increased 0.9%. The trade surplus stood at CNY401.75 billion in October.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 2241ET