United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
China February new bank loans fall to 1.36 trillion yuan, beat forecast

03/10/2021 | 03:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 1.36 trillion yuan ($208.86 billion) in new local-currency loans in February, down from January but exceeding analyst expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would fall to 950 billion yuan in February, down from 3.58 trillion yuan in the previous month and compared with 905.7 billion yuan a year earlier.

Broad M2 money supply in February grew 10.1% from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday, above estimates of 9.4% forecast in the Reuters poll. It rose 9.4% in January.

Outstanding yuan loan grew 12.9% from a year earlier compared with 12.7% growth in January. Analysts had expected 12.7% growth.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes and John Stonestreet)


