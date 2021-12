BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) in the first 11 months of the year rose 4.3% from a year earlier to $99.13 billion, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

In yuan terms, ODI dropped 2.9% in the January-November period from a year ago, ministry spokesperson Gao Feng told a news conference.

