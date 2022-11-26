Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  04:59 2022-11-25 pm EST
7.1890 CNH   +0.31%
11/26China's industrial profits fall at faster pace in Jan-Oct
RE
11/26China Jan-Oct industrial profits fall 3.0% y/y
RE
11/25Dollar edges up in range-bound holiday markets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China Jan-Oct industrial profits fall 3.0% y/y

11/26/2022 | 08:39pm EST
Workers work at a construction site, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms fell 3.0% in January-October from a year earlier, after a 2.3% slump in the first nine months, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Sunday.

The bureau did not report standalone figures for October.

With new COVID-19 cases in China hitting record highs and more cities imposing strict anti-virus measures, consumption is slowing sharply in the world's second-largest economy, while exports are succumbing to cooler global demand.

Some analysts now believe GDP could contract in the current quarter from the third quarter.

Industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenues above 20 million yuan ($2.8 million) from their main operations.

($1 = 7.1480 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Liz Lee, Ella Cao and Liangping Gao; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
