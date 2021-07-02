Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China June rentals surge as record numbers of college leavers seek accommodation

07/02/2021 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks are seen on an overpass in front of a residential building in Beijing

(Corrects typo in "accommodation" in headline)

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's home rental prices rose by their fastest for at least 2-1/2 years, according to a private survey, as record numbers of college graduates flocked to big cities in search of jobs as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Average prices in 40 cities rose 2.1% in June from a month earlier, compared with May's 0.78% increase, statistics from Zhuge House Hunter, one of China's largest independent real estate research firms, showed on Thursday. It was the biggest monthly increase since Zhuge started compiling the data in January 2019.

Rents rose fastest in top-tier cities, with the southern tech hub of Shenzhen up 2.56% compared with May's 1.3% growth. Such cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, are the top locations for young job seekers, Zhuge House Hunter said.

Compared with a year earlier, rents in June were up 1.51%, the first gain since April 2020.

Growing numbers of college leavers has fuelled demand, and China has vowed to expand rental markets to make housing more affordable in big cities, where home prices and rents have surged in recent years.

The education ministry has estimated that more than 9 million college students would graduate this year, beating the record of 8.73 million set last year. The ministry expects graduates to exceed 10 million in 2022.

Major cities such as Beijing and Shenzhen began implementing measures this year to boost the supply of rental properties.

Kaylee Jian, 22, a postgraduate student from southwestern Chengdu city, arrived in Beijing in June to intern at a firm while exploring job opportunities in the capital ahead of her graduation in December.

"My rent takes up 150% of my intern salary, so I still have to spend my family's money," she said.

Jian shares an apartment with one other person in the north of Beijing, and pays about 3,000 yuan ($463) a month in rent.

"My parents told me that in Chengdu you could rent an entire well-renovated home for 2,000 yuan a month. I've finally realised how expensive it is to live in cities like our capital."

($1 = 6.4838 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
04:33aChina's onshore spot yuan finishes domestic session at 6.4825 per dollar, wea..
RE
03:14aSHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES IND : Chinese Shares Mark Two-Day Losing Streak..
MT
02:35aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING  : HK bourse says working with regulators on so..
RE
02:22aCopper set for weekly decline as firmer dollar, weak China demand weigh
RE
01:31aC&D PROPERTY MANAGEMENT  : to Buy Majority Stake in Smaller Rival for $6 Million..
MT
01:16aXIAMEN INTERNATIONAL PORT  : to Raise Stake in Logistics Unit For $242 Million
MT
01:11aCHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL  : Sinopec Streamlines Petrochemical Business for $1 ..
MT
01:04aCopper set for weekly decline on firmer dollar, weak China demand
RE
01:00aDOLLAR BUILDS ANOTHER HEAD OF STEAM : Mike Dolan
RE
07/01ZHONGMIN BAIHUI RETAIL  : Subisidiary, Mingfa Group Incorporates JV Company in C..
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish