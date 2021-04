The projects are mainly in the transportation, high technology and energy sectors, Meng Wei, a spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told reporters at a regular briefing.

The NDRC also said that China's power consumption surged 21.2% in the first quarter from a year earlier.

($1 = 6.5252 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)