China State Council Pledges to Cut Banks' Reserve Requirement Ratio, State Broadcaster Says

China's State Council pledged to lower banks' reserve requirement ratio as part of efforts to lower financing costs for struggling small business, the state-run broadcaster China Central Television reported Wednesday.

The cabinet said in a meeting chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that big Chinese banks should gradually lower their reserve requirement ratio, which is the amount of deposits commercial banks have to park at the central bank.

China's central bank said it would cut the RRR in December, days after Premier Li flagged the easing move in the State Council meeting. The cut in December released 1.2 trillion yuan ($188.50 billion) worth of liquidity into China's banking system.

The recent flare-up of Covid-19 outbreaks in several economic strongholds in China has prompted economists to anticipate more monetary easing moves, despite a widely expected interest-rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Premier Li also said in the meeting that the government would step up export tariff rebates to support the nation's foreign trade. China on Wednesday reported a slower export growth and the first fall in imports since August 2020.

Premier Li also pledged to increase auto and home appliance consumption. He said local governments shouldn't roll out new vehicle purchase restrictions and localities that have purchase limits should increase quotas for buyers to purchase new vehicles.

