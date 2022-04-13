Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  04/13 08:00:02 am EDT
6.3786 CNH   +0.06%
08:22aExclusive-India open to additional $2 billion aid for Sri Lanka with eye on China - sources
RE
08:20aChina State Council Pledges to Cut Banks' Reserve Requirement Ratio, State Broadcaster Says
DJ
07:37aBlackRock Reportedly Plans to Launch First ETF Product in China During Q4
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China State Council Pledges to Cut Banks' Reserve Requirement Ratio, State Broadcaster Says

04/13/2022 | 08:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

China's State Council pledged to lower banks' reserve requirement ratio as part of efforts to lower financing costs for struggling small business, the state-run broadcaster China Central Television reported Wednesday.

The cabinet said in a meeting chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that big Chinese banks should gradually lower their reserve requirement ratio, which is the amount of deposits commercial banks have to park at the central bank.

China's central bank said it would cut the RRR in December, days after Premier Li flagged the easing move in the State Council meeting. The cut in December released 1.2 trillion yuan ($188.50 billion) worth of liquidity into China's banking system.

The recent flare-up of Covid-19 outbreaks in several economic strongholds in China has prompted economists to anticipate more monetary easing moves, despite a widely expected interest-rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Premier Li also said in the meeting that the government would step up export tariff rebates to support the nation's foreign trade. China on Wednesday reported a slower export growth and the first fall in imports since August 2020.

Premier Li also pledged to increase auto and home appliance consumption. He said local governments shouldn't roll out new vehicle purchase restrictions and localities that have purchase limits should increase quotas for buyers to purchase new vehicles.


Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-22 0819ET

All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
08:22aExclusive-India open to additional $2 billion aid for Sri Lanka with eye on China - sou..
RE
08:20aChina State Council Pledges to Cut Banks' Reserve Requirement Ratio, State Broadcaster ..
DJ
07:37aBlackRock Reportedly Plans to Launch First ETF Product in China During Q4
MT
06:31aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Waver as -2-
DJ
06:28aChina's widening COVID curbs threaten global supply chain paralysis
RE
04:06aBeijing Urban Construction Bags Eight New Projects Worth $33 Million in Q1
MT
03:59aXiamen Port Issues $94 Million of 150-Day Renminbi Bonds in China
MT
03:55aCOFCO Joycome's Hog Production Volume, Sales in March Up from February
MT
03:37aEXCLUSIVE : BlackRock plans first China ETF product this year -sources
RE
03:34aBank of China Issues $4.7 Billion of Renminbi Bonds for Additional Tier-1 Capital
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish