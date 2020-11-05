China banking sector non-performing loan ratio at 2.06% at end-Sept- regulator

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The non-performing loan ratio for
China's banking sector was at 2.06% as of end-September, while
outstanding non-performing loans totaled 3.7 trillion yuan
($557.85 billion), the country's banking and insurance regulator
said on Friday.
Total assets of the sector rose 10.5% from a year ago to
314.7 trillion yuan by the end of the third quarter, while total
liabilities grew 10.7% over the same period to 288.7 trillion
yuan, the regulator said.
($1 = 6.6326 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)