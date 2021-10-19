Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China coking coal, coke dive to trading limits as government mulls intervention

10/19/2021 | 11:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Worker inspects a conveyor belt carrying coal at a coal coking plant in Yuncheng

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal and coke futures opened down 9% on Wednesday to hit daily trading limits, as the country's top economic planner pledged to take all necessary measures to bring the coal market back to rational.

The National Development and Reform Commission said late on Tuesday that it would bring coal prices back to a reasonable range and crack down on any irregularities that disturb market order or malicious speculation on thermal coal futures.

Thermal coal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, and coking coal and coke on the Dalian Commodity Exchange had plunged in night trading on Tuesday.

The most actively traded coking coal prices, for January delivery, stood at 3,442 yuan ($538.58) per tonne after touching the down limit. Coke prices fell to 4,039 yuan a tonne.

Prices of coking coal and coke have tumbled 89% and 70%, respectively, since end-June.

The drop in raw material prices also drove declines in steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. Construction-used rebar fell 1.5% to 5,382 yuan ($842.13) a tonne by 0215 GMT.

Hot rolled coils, used in cars and home appliances, dropped 1.8% to 5,590 yuan a tonne.

Stainless steel futures, for November delivery, slipped 2.5% to 20,050 yuan per tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian bourse jumped 1.5% to 717 yuan a tonne.

Spot 62% iron ore prices remained unchanged at $123 a tonne on Tuesday from the previous session, according to SteelHome consultancy.

($1 = 6.3909 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
10/19METAL COMPONENT ENGINEERING : Completes Sale of Shanghai Unit to Hong Sheng; Shares Up 6%
MT
10/19China's Sept soy imports from Brazil fall 18% y/y on flat demand
RE
10/19China's new home prices stall for first time since COVID-19
RE
10/19Base metals fall as China mulls coal price intervention
RE
10/19SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES IND : China's New Home Prices Contract Slightly in Septem..
MT
10/19XIAOMI : to Mass Produce Cars in First Half of 2024
MT
10/19CHINA EVERGRANDE : new home prices stall for first time since COVID-19
RE
10/19China approves 7 fixed asset investment projects in Sept worth 75.2 bln yuan
RE
10/19SHENZHEN HONGFUHAN TECHNOLOGY : Electronic Components Maker Hongfuhan Technology Jumps 24%..
MT
10/19YANPAI FILTRATION TECHNOLOGY : Jumps 75% in Shenzhen Trading Debut
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral