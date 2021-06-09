Log in
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
China considers price controls on surging coal market - Bloomberg

06/09/2021 | 12:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A coal-burning power plant can be seen behind a factory in the city of Baotou, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

(Reuters) - China is considering imposing a cap on the price of thermal coal as it struggles to contain high energy costs ahead of peak demand over the summer, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

One idea under discussion is to cap the price at which miners sell coal, the report added, citing people familiar with the plan.

Another idea is to enforce a limit of 900 yuan ($141) or 930 yuan a ton on the benchmark price at the port of Qinhuangdao, which would influence other markets nationwide, according to the report https://bloom.bg/2T66p1T. No final decision has been made on whether to adopt price controls and the plans are subject to change.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
