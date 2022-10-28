Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  04:00 2022-10-28 am EDT
7.2626 CNH   +0.24%
03:57aChina expands list of sectors for foreign investment, focusing on manufacturing
RE
03:55aTianqi Lithium Posts 1,173% Surge in Q3 Profit
MT
03:39aRussian rouble strengthens ahead of cenbank rate decision
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China expands list of sectors for foreign investment, focusing on manufacturing

10/28/2022 | 03:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk at a park near Beijing's central business area

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state planner on Friday issued the 2022 list of sectors for foreign investment, which has been expanded to encourage foreign capital to flow into manufacturing sectors in a bid to improve industrial and supply chains.

The new list, with the number of industries expanding to 519 from 480 in the last publication of eligible sectors in 2020, came after President Xi Jinping called on China to "win the battle" in core technologies during the recently concluded Communist Party Congress.

Still focusing on manufacturing sectors, the new version list remains a "key move to stabilise foreign investment under the current situation," said a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Friday.

"It is not only conducive to promoting a high-level opening up and accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, but also to further stabilising foreign investment, optimising the investment structure and boosting foreign investors' expectations and confidence."

China's foreign direct investment rose 15.6% from a year earlier in the first nine months of the year to 1 trillion yuan ($138.12 billion) after 16.4% growth in January-August, the Ministry of Commerce spokesperson told a news conference on Thursday.

"China's utilization of foreign capital staged steady progress, but it still faces greater external pressure," according to the NDRC statement.

Sectors of air ground support equipment and key components related to autonomous driving were revised or added to the new list, after the powerful planning agency said on Tuesday that China will encourage foreign enterprises to invest in high-tech equipment and components.

Foreign investment will be also encouraged in advanced manufacturing, energy saving and environmental protection sectors in China's central, western and northeastern regions, according to the NDRC.

Foreign investment of equipment manufacturing was supported in Chongqing, Sichuan, Hubei, Hunan and Shaanxi.

In order to give full play to the advantages of labour forces, labour-intensive processing trade industries were particularly encouraged in provinces of Jiangxi, Anhui, Henan, Gansu as well as regions of Guizhou, Ningxia and Guangxi.

The 2020 list will be replaced by the newly announced version from January 1, 2023.

($1 = 7.2403 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
03:57aChina expands list of sectors for foreign investment, focusing on manufacturing
RE
03:55aTianqi Lithium Posts 1,173% Surge in Q3 Profit
MT
03:39aRussian rouble strengthens ahead of cenbank rate decision
RE
03:38aJA Solar Technology Posts 165% Surge in Q3 Profit
MT
03:37aBank of Ningbo Posts 24% Rise in Q3 Profit
MT
03:21aChinese central bank ramps up liquidity support
RE
03:13aYili Industrial's Q3 Profit Drops 27%; Shares Plunge 10%
MT
03:03aPostal Savings Bank of China Shareholders Give Green Light to Share Issuance
MT
02:48aGotion High-Tech to Invest $1.6 Billion in Battery Capacity Expansion Projects; Stock D..
MT
02:43aJiangsu Yanghe's Q3 Profit Jumps 41%
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish