China ferrous futures fall as COVID curbs slow consumption

BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - Chinese ferrous futures fell on
Friday, with steel prices losing more than 2%, as production at
mills and consumption were hit by the country's most severe
COVID-19 wave since the Wuhan outbreak.
Weekly apparent consumption of main steel products in China
stood at 9.6 million tonnes this week, down 3% from the week
earlier, according to Reuters calculation based on production
and inventory data compiled by Mysteel consultancy.
Construction material steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange, for October delivery, declined 2.5% to 4,962
yuan ($779.74) a tonne, as of 0315 GMT, and was down 3.6% for
the week.
Hot-rolled coils futures, used in cars and home
appliances, slipped 2% to 5,137 yuan per tonne and was down 3.2%
for the week.
Stainless steel prices on the Shanghai bourse, for
May delivery, faltered 3.2% to 19,950 yuan a tonne.
Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
, for September delivery, slipped 2.5% to 890 yuan a
tonne and was set to decline 3.3% this week.
Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery
to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>, assessed by SteelHome consultancy,
declined $2.5 to $157 a tonne on Thursday.
"Impact on finished product demand and raw material
transportation from this round of pandemic outbreak still
continues, short-term demand (for iron ore) is hard to rise
significantly," Haitong Futures wrote in a note.
However, iron ore consumption could increase if the COVID
situation is well controlled and construction activities recover
in the second quarter, it added.
The most-traded May contract of coking coal was
down 1.4% to 3,183 yuan a tonne and coke prices slid
1.2% at 4,019 yuan per tonne.
($1 = 6.3637 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in
Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)