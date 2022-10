The ministry said it would issue an extra 3.5 billion yuan worth of bonds due 2024 with an interest rate of 2.44% per annum, and an additional 2.0 billion yuan worth of 2027 bonds carrying an interest rate of 2.75%.

($1 = 7.1135 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edmund Klamann)