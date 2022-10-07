Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  05:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
7.1273 CNH   +0.64%
10/07China holiday tourist trips fall 18% on year on broad COVID curbs
RE
10/07Dollar rises to high of day against china's offshore yuan amid b…
RE
10/07China Mobile Opens Over 1 Million 5G Bases to Date
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China holiday tourist trips fall 18% on year on broad COVID curbs

10/07/2022 | 10:47pm EDT
Travellers wait at Beijing Capital International Airport

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China recorded 422 million tourist trips over the week-long National Day holiday beginning on Oct. 1, down 18.2% from last year's holiday season, government data showed, as the sector remains hit by stringent COVID-19 curbs.

The number of trips was 60.7% of the pre-COVID 2019 level, state broadcaster CCTV reported late on Friday, citing figures from China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Domestic tourism revenues, at 287.2 billion yuan ($40.37 billion), were down 26.2% on the year and just 44.2% of their pre-pandemic 2019 level, the data showed.

One popular destination, Xishuangbanna in southwest China's Yunnan province, was subject to stringent curbs over the holiday period, with districts locked down and tourists prevented from leaving after a COVID outbreak, with 12 positive cases of the Omicron BA.5.2 variant reported by the end of Thursday.

The region has ordered three rounds of tests in its urban centre Jinghong, and is delivering emergency food supplies to tourists unable to leave their hotels.

With travel impeded by COVID restrictions, many have preferred to stay at home. Per capita local tourism expenditure rose 30% year on year, according to China's largest online travel agency, Ctrip.

($1 = 7.1135 yuan)

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
