Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China iron ore posts third weekly gain on strong demand hopes

01/21/2022 | 02:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures surged around 3% on Friday, posting a third straight weekly gain amid hopes for strong demand, fuelled by Beijing's fresh stimulus measures, while steel prices were range-bound as production curbs at mills weighed.

Capacity utilisation rates of blast furnaces at 247 steel mills across the country continue to recover and stood at 81.08% this week, up from 79.89% a week earlier, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

"There is strong anticipation that steel production will resume in the medium term," SinoSteel Futures analysts said, but warned that short-term demand for steelmaking ingredients is pressured due to the Winter Olympics and pandemic-related restrictions.

Huatai Futures noted that China's recent monetary policy came in line with central government's requirements, and more policies are expected to shore up the world's second-largest economy.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for May delivery, jumped as much as 3% to 762 yuan ($120.12) per tonne, the highest since Oct. 13. They ended up 2.2% to 756 yuan a tonne, sending the weekly gain to 4.6%.

Other steelmaking ingredients, however, dropped on the Dalian bourse, with coking coal down 2.6% to 2,207 yuan a tonne and coke prices slipping 1.4% to 2,908 yuan per tonne.

The Indonesian government on Thursday eased a coal export ban for 139 companies after the firms met local market sales requirements aimed at averting a supply crunch and power outages.

Construction-used steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.1% to 4,711 yuan a tonne and hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, rose 0.2% to 4,822 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures, for March delivery, closed up 0.9% at 18,500 yuan a tonne, after surging to a daily trading limit on Thursday fuelled by nickel prices.

($1 = 6.3438 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
02:28aChina iron ore posts third weekly gain on strong demand hopes
RE
02:27aChinese Shares Extend Losses; Halo Microelectronics Surges 31% in Shanghai Debut
MT
02:17aAmundi's China wealth JV garners $11 billion in 15 months since launch
RE
01:57aRio Tinto shares slump as Serbia pulls plug on its $2.4 billion lithium project
RE
01:25aTian Yuan Healthcare Hands Over CEO Role to Director Following Incumbent's Exit
MT
12:50aChina Resources Mixc Lifestyle Unit Buying Property Management Services Firms; Shares J..
MT
01/20China to Probe ‘Corrupt’ Behavior Among Internet Platform Monopolies
MT
01/20Chinese shares fall as weakness in tech, healthcare stocks weigh
RE
01/20Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Invests $142 Million in Chinese Venture Capital Fund
MT
01/20CHN Energy Changyuan Electric Power Raises $189 Million From Private Placement
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish