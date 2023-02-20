China launches pilot scheme to boost private investment in real estate

Investors in the scheme, predominantly institutional, should offer no less than 10 million yuan each to participate, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.

The scheme will invest in residential and commercial housing, as well as infrastructure projects, the regulator said.

China is also encouraging participation by foreign investors through an inbound investment programme called the Qualified Foreign Limited Partnership (QFLP), the CSRC said.

($1 = 6.8580 Chinese yuan renminbi)

