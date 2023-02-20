Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  08:00:03 2023-02-20 am EST
6.8634 CNH   -0.18%
08:03aChina launches pilot scheme to boost private investment in real estate
RE
07:26aShares gain as U.S. holiday interrupts interest-rate reality check
RE
07:11aTBEA Unit to Invest 4 Billion Yuan in Household Solar Projects
MT
Summary 
Summary

China launches pilot scheme to boost private investment in real estate

02/20/2023 | 08:03am EST
Residential buildings under construction in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has launched a pilot scheme to boost private investment in the real estate sector, which should involve at least 30 million yuan ($4.37 million) of fundraising in its first round, its securities regulator said on Monday.

Investors in the scheme, predominantly institutional, should offer no less than 10 million yuan each to participate, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.

The scheme will invest in residential and commercial housing, as well as infrastructure projects, the regulator said.

China is also encouraging participation by foreign investors through an inbound investment programme called the Qualified Foreign Limited Partnership (QFLP), the CSRC said.

($1 = 6.8580 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by John Stonestreet and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
