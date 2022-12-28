Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  12:00 2022-12-29 am EST
6.9760 CNH   -0.26%
12:06aGAC to Form Mineral Geological Exploration JV
MT
12/28China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges
RE
12/28Minmetals to Buy Japan, South Korea Assets For 129 Million Yuan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China local govt special bond issuance slows in November

12/28/2022 | 10:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's local governments issued a net 45.5 billion yuan ($6.52 billion) in special bonds in November, the finance ministry said on Thursday, slowing sharply from 439.9 billion yuan in October.

Local governments issued a net 4.03 trillion yuan in special bonds in January-November, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Chinese policymakers are doubling down on infrastructure spending, issuing more debt for funding big-ticket projects so as to shore up the COVID-ravaged economy.

Local governments, which nearly completed their bond issuance for infrastructure for 2022 by the end of June, have been allowed to sell more debt since then to fund infrastructure projects.

The cabinet has told local governments to complete selling more than 500 billion yuan in special bonds under carryover quotas by the end of October, on top of the annual quota of 3.65 trillion yuan.

Chinese authorities have front-loaded next year's quota for local government special bonds in a bid to spur investment, local media have reported. ($1 = 6.9771 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Kevin Yao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
12:06aGAC to Form Mineral Geological Exploration JV
MT
12/28China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges
RE
12/28Minmetals to Buy Japan, South Korea Assets For 129 Million Yuan
MT
12/28Beijing Aerospace Changfeng to Unlock Restricted Shares
MT
12/28Zhejiang Huakang Pharma to Buy 95% of Thermal Power Firm for 522.5 Million Yuan
MT
12/28China local govt special bond issuance slows in November
RE
12/28China starts up crude oil pipeline linked to mega private refiner
RE
12/28China's overnight repo rate falls to new low
RE
12/28Guangdong Tapai to Invest 120 Million Yuan in Cement Factory Upgrade
MT
12/28Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Fall as China Reopening R..
DJ
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish