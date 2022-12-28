China local govt special bond issuance slows in November

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's local governments
issued a net 45.5 billion yuan ($6.52 billion) in special bonds
in November, the finance ministry said on Thursday, slowing
sharply from 439.9 billion yuan in October.
Local governments issued a net 4.03 trillion yuan in special
bonds in January-November, the ministry said in a statement on
its website.
Chinese policymakers are doubling down on infrastructure
spending, issuing more debt for funding big-ticket projects so
as to shore up the COVID-ravaged economy.
Local governments, which nearly completed their bond
issuance for infrastructure for 2022 by the end of June, have
been allowed to sell more debt since then to fund infrastructure
projects.
The cabinet has told local governments to complete selling
more than 500 billion yuan in special bonds under carryover
quotas by the end of October, on top of the annual quota of 3.65
trillion yuan.
Chinese authorities have front-loaded next year's quota for
local government special bonds in a bid to spur investment,
local media have reported.
($1 = 6.9771 Chinese yuan renminbi)
