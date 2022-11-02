Advanced search
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
2022-11-03
7.3219 CNH   -0.25%
12:19aGrand Industrial to Buy 100% of Pesticides Producer for $114 Million; Shares Rise 3%
MT
11/02Zhejiang JW Precision Machinery to List $42 Million of Bonds
MT
11/02Guangdong No.2 Hydropower Raising $274 Million to Partly Fund Asset Purchase
MT
China local govts' Sept special bonds issuance halves to $3.3 bln

11/02/2022 | 10:36pm EDT
BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's local governments issued a net 24.1 billion yuan ($3.30 billion) in special bonds in September, the finance ministry said on Thursday, slowing from 51.6 billion yuan in August.

Local governments issued a net 96.6 billion yuan in special bonds in January-September, according to data from the ministry.

China's economy surprisingly rose 3.9% in the third quarter, but a deepening property crisis, slowing demand and strict COVID curbs are weighing on the recovery.

Policymakers are doubling down on infrastructure spending, issuing debt to fund big public works projects to shore up the economy.

Chinese policymakers on Wednesday vowed that growth was still a priority and they would press on with reforms, in an apparent bid to soothe fears that ideology could take precedence as President Xi Jinping began a new leadership term and strict COVID curbs exact a growing toll on the economy. ($1 = 7.3072 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
