Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Delayed  -  11:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
7.1922 CNH   +0.45%
12:05aNewland Digital to Boost Stake in Educational Software Developer to 73% For $9 Million
MT
09/29China's yuan unlikely to continue rapid depreciation -state media
RE
09/29London copper flat as tight inventories offset dollar strength
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China plans to issue 2.5 trln yuan in govt bonds in Q4 - sources

09/28/2022 | 10:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China's finance ministry plans to issue about 2.5 trillion yuan in government bonds in the fourth quarter, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The ministry has also urged local governments to complete issuing the roughly 500 billion yuan in special bonds by the end of October under carryover quotas from previous years, the sources said.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 7.1965 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai/Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
12:05aNewland Digital to Boost Stake in Educational Software Developer to 73% For $9 Million
MT
09/29China's yuan unlikely to continue rapid depreciation -state media
RE
09/29London copper flat as tight inventories offset dollar strength
RE
09/28China Zhonghua Geotechnical Bags $13 Million Drainage Projects From Controlling Shareho..
MT
09/28China plans to issue 2.5 trln yuan in treasury bonds in Q4 - sources
RE
09/28China offers loans of $42 billion for infrastructure spending
RE
09/28China Central Bank Conducts $27.8 Billion of Reverse Repos
MT
09/28Baoding Technology Raises $166 Million From Private Placement
MT
09/28BaWang International's H1 Loss Widens to $2.3 Million; Shares Slip 10%
MT
09/28Guangzhou Metro Design Consortium Wins Bids For Railway Connecting Three Cities in Chin..
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish