China plans to issue 2.5 trln yuan in treasury bonds in Q4 - sources

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China's finance
ministry plans to issue about 2.5 trillion yuan ($347.4
billion) in treasury bonds in the fourth quarter to help
underpin the slowing economy, two sources with direct knowledge
of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Policymakers are gearing up to bolster the economy hobbled
by strict COVID curbs and a property crisis after it narrowly
escaped a contraction in the June quarter.
The treasury bond issuance plan was made during a meeting of
the ministry on Wednesday, according to the sources.
The ministry has also urged local governments to complete
issuing the roughly 500 billion yuan in special bonds by the end
of October under carryover quotas from previous years, the
sources said.
The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a
Reuters request for comment.
The planned issuance is expected to jump 21% from the
issuance of 2.06 trillion yuan in government bonds in the same
quarter a year earlier.
Amid weak consumption recovery and softening exports growth,
authorities are doubling down on an infrastructure push, dusting
off an old playbook by issuing debt to fund big public works
projects to revive the economy.
The issuance of a total of 3.45 trillion yuan in local
government special bonds for infrastructure has been completed
by the end of June.
China's economy generally recovered and stabilised in the
third quarter and the country will push ahead with its economic
programme in the fourth, state media quoted Premier Li Keqiang
as saying on Wednesday.
But with few signs China will significantly ease its
zero-COVID policy soon, many analysts expect the economy to grow
by just 3% this year, which would be the slowest since 1976,
excluding the 2.2% expansion during the initial COVID hit in
2020.
($1 = 7.1965 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai/Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong and Stephen Coates)