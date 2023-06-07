China's foreign exchange reserves dropped for the first time in three months amid a weakening yuan, official data showed Wednesday.

China's hoard of foreign exchange, the largest in the world, dropped by $28.26 billion to $3.177 trillion in May, said the country's foreign exchange regulator.

The result was close to the $3.175 trillion forecast made by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The decline may have come from capital flows out of the country, thanks to a weakening yuan amid disappointing economic data, the surveyed economists say.

