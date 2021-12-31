Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China's Greatpower lifts force majeure on cobalt sulphate deliveries

12/31/2021 | 04:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Chinese battery materials producer Greatpower has restarted production of cobalt sulphate in China's Zhejiang province and lifted its force majeure, the company's chairman said on Friday, after a more than two-week shutdown due to coronavirus curbs.

Greatpower on Dec. 13 said it was declaring force majeure on deliveries to customers of cobalt sulphate, a key ingredient in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, after measures taken by authorities in the Zhejiang city of Shaoxing to contain the spread of COVID-19 forced production to be halted.

Chairman Cao Dongqiang told Reuters that Greatpower, which has the capacity to make 3,000 tonnes per month of cobalt sulphate in Shaoxing, had resumed production three days ago. Output has already reached 80% of the pre-shutdown level, he added.

Zhejiang recorded only one imported COVID-19 case on Dec. 30 and no locally transmitted infections as China's efforts to fight the virus now focus on Shaanxi province.

Prices for cobalt sulphate in China are currently at more than three-year highs of 101,000 yuan ($15,877) per tonne, according to Asian Metal, having gained 11% this month due to production outages and climbed around 77% in 2021 as EV demand recovers from the pandemic.

($1 = 6.3613 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
05:17aCash-strapped China Evergrande revises payment plan for wealth unit investors
RE
04:06aCMIC Ocean Signs $41 Million Equipment Package, System Integration Contract
MT
03:39aChina Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Signs Deal for Use of Pipeline Network
MT
03:33aChina's onshore spot yuan finishes domestic session at 6.3730 per dollar, up 2.44% on y..
RE
03:27aChtc Fong's Signs Master Procurement Deal with Valve, Heat Exchange Supplier
MT
03:19aMongolia Energy Unit to Acquire 65% Stake in Artificial Intelligence Company
MT
03:13aChina shares close higher led by property stocks; annual turnover hits record peak
RE
03:11aChina Development Bank Financial Leasing Enters First Batch of Leasing Agreements With ..
MT
02:56aIron ore futures end 2021 with 12% drop amid China climate efforts
RE
02:47aKindstar Globalgene Technology Amends Payment Terms for Stake Deal in Xinjiang Kindstar..
MT
More news
Chart UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Duration : Period :
United States Dollar (B) / Chinese Yuan in Hong Kong (USD/CNH) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral